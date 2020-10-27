Gwen Stefani Looked Back On Her Relationship With Blake Shelton Just Before Announcing Their Engagement

Just before they announced their engagement, Gwen Stefani was gushing about Blake Shelton during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week.

The 50-year-old singer opened up about how she actually didn’t know who Blake was before working with him on The Voice.

“I also think about this a lot. I love to play this game with myself where I picture myself in my Voice chair, right, because I didn’t know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show,” she shared with the host. “Meanwhile he’s literally one of the biggest, like, 27 number one radio hits, you know, he’s insane. So, I just always like to picture myself and think about before I knew him and that first season I didn’t know him at all.”

Gwen added, “And then imagine, now like he’s my boyfriend and I won a song on a country—like, it’s too hard to imagine.”

She also revealed that it’s still hard for her to comprehend that they have the relationship they have now, but is grateful for it.

“It’s inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends let alone do music together. But at the same time it’s like we have so many things that come together and were the same, even with music.”

Gwen and Blake announced their engagement just the day after, with a sweet pic that showed off Gwen‘s pretty ring. See it here!