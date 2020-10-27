Harry Styles Says He Would Vote for Joe Biden If He 'Could Vote in America'

Harry Styles is endorsing Joe Biden for President!

The 26-year-old British singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 27) to show his support for the Democratic candidate.

“If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” Harry wrote along with a campaign ad for Biden, narrated by this Oscar-winning actor.

Over the weekend, another huge entertainer showed their support for Biden by hosting and performing at a few early voting events in Las Vegas.

