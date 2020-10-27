Top Stories
Tue, 27 October 2020 at 10:49 pm

Harry Styles Says He Would Vote for Joe Biden If He 'Could Vote in America'

Harry Styles is endorsing Joe Biden for President!

The 26-year-old British singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 27) to show his support for the Democratic candidate.

“If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” Harry wrote along with a campaign ad for Biden, narrated by this Oscar-winning actor.

Over the weekend, another huge entertainer showed their support for Biden by hosting and performing at a few early voting events in Las Vegas.

If you missed if, Harry recently predicted when you might next see him perform live on stage and the answer is not good.

Make sure you check out the music video for Harry Styles‘ latest single “Golden” now!
