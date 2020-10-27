Iggy Azalea Clarifies Statement About Raising Her Son 'Alone' After Playboi Carti Split

It turns out, Iggy Azalea did not mean to imply that she would be raising her son Onyx alone after her breakup from Playboi Carti.

When the couple split, Iggy posted, “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” Iggy wrote.

Now, Iggy is clarifying that statement with a new statement, writing, “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air. Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.” See the statement in the gallery of this post.

Iggy just shared the first photos of seven-month-old Onyx!