Jacob Elordi Bares His Abs After Surf Session in Malibu

Jacob Elordi is showing off his hot body!

The 23-year-old Euphoria actor hit the beach for an afternoon of surfing on Tuesday (October 27) in Malibu, Calif.

Jacob bared his ripped abs as he changed out of his bodysuit and back into a T-shirt and shorts before getting into his car and continuing on with his day.

Last week, Jacob and girlfriend Kaia Gerber showed off some sweet PDA while running errands together in L.A.

The two were recently seen hanging out during their getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the end of September. Check out those photos if you haven’t seen them yet.

There’s some exciting Euphoria news that fans are going to love!

40+ pictures inside of Jacob Elordi at the beach in Malibu…