Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer to Co-Star in Action-Comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are teaming up in a new movie!

The stars will head down the aisle in the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, Lionsgate announced on Tuesday (October 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jason Moore will direct, with a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Ryan Reynolds is also executive producing along with George Dewey. Production is expected to begin early next year.

Here’s a plot summary: “Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez have formally endorsed a candidate for President. Find out who!