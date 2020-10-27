John David Washington's Thriller Movie With Alicia Vikander Heading to Netflix Next Year

Netflix has picked up John David Washington‘s upcoming thriller movie, Born To Be Murdered, for the streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the flick centers on a vacationing couple, played by John David and Alicia Vikander, who fall prey to a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences.

Vicky Krieps and Boyd Holbrook also star in the movie that was filmed on location in Athens, Greece last year.

The film also marks the first English-language movie for Ferdinando Cito Filomarino.

Born to Be Murdered is eyeing a premiere in 2021 on Netflix.

