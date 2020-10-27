Justin Hartley Reveals the Painful Injury He Suffered During Quarantine (Video)

Justin Hartley is opening up about the painful injury that he suffered in the middle of quarantine.

The 43-year-old This Is Us actor revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, for the episode airing on Tuesday (October 27), that he tore his bicep off his arm while working out at home.

Justin built a gym at his home at the beginning of the lockdown because he figured he’d use the time at home to work out and stay in shape.

“I was working out and I ended up doing something really ridiculous. I tore my bicep off my arm. It was nasty. The tendon that holds it to the bone came off. It sounded like someone ripped your shirt. It was bad,” Justin said. “[The exercise] was something that I made up. It was something that I shouldn’t have done. It was like a bicep curl, but I think I jerked the weight or maybe it was too much weight.”

“I heard it. I think I was in shock, but it felt like… the way I would describe it is, I stopped because I heard it. It was an awful sound. I felt like a little grain of sand [near my bicep]. Then it turned into like a pea, then a marble, then a golf ball, then a tennis ball, then a softball, and then a watermelon. It just feeling like it was huge, like a human head was in there,” Justin added.

Justin said “they put it back” after cutting him open and it took him about three months to heal.

