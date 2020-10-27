Top Stories
Here's What Lily James Said When Asked About Chris Evans

Here's What Lily James Said When Asked About Chris Evans

Tue, 27 October 2020 at 9:34 pm

Karlie Kloss Wears a Biden/Harris Face Mask While Voting in 2020 Election

Karlie Kloss Wears a Biden/Harris Face Mask While Voting in 2020 Election

Karlie Kloss is making her endorsement known.

The 28-year-old model posted two pictures on her Instagram on Tuesday (October 27) holding her ballot in a mail-in envelope, wearing a face mask in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

“What’s your voting plan? This was mine — signed, sealed, (notarized), and delivered,” she captioned the post.

Her endorsement is also notable given that she is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump‘s husband and senior White House aide.

She also recently just led a group of investors to acquire this high profile publication.

These are the celebrities who are also endorsing Joe Biden, and these are the celebrities who are endorsing Donald Trump.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Joe Biden, kamala harris, Karlie Kloss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr