Karlie Kloss Wears a Biden/Harris Face Mask While Voting in 2020 Election

Karlie Kloss is making her endorsement known.

The 28-year-old model posted two pictures on her Instagram on Tuesday (October 27) holding her ballot in a mail-in envelope, wearing a face mask in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“What’s your voting plan? This was mine — signed, sealed, (notarized), and delivered,” she captioned the post.

Her endorsement is also notable given that she is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump‘s husband and senior White House aide.

She also recently just led a group of investors to acquire this high profile publication.

