Kathy Hilton Joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' as a 'Friend of the Show'

Kathy Hilton is reportedly joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

The 61-year-old is no stranger to the franchise. Her sisters are Kyle Richards, who is currently on the show, and former star Kim Richards. Kathy is also mother to Paris and Nicky Hilton!

Kathy will be a “friend of the show,” which means she’s not a full time cast member but she will make regular appearances and perhaps even do confessionals, TMZ reports. It’s unclear if Kathy’s kids will be making appearances on the show as well.

Production on season 11 is underway so we will find out more details soon! Stay tuned as we find out more info.

Get all the latest Real Housewives news right here if you missed it!