Kendall Jenner Meets Up With Hailey Bieber For a Snack Run After A Fitness Class

Kendall Jenner shows off her slim figure in a sports bra and leggings while walking back to her car in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (October 27).

The 24-year-old model met up with her longtime friend, Hailey Bieber, to pick up some good snacks and cool drinks to go after participating in a fitness class earlier that same morning.

Hailey usually stops by the same store following her classes and brought Kendall with her this time.

The last time Hailey and Kendall were seen out together was back in September, where they met up for some shopping on Labor Day, and before that, they spent some time at the beach together during the summer.

Just recently, fans uncovered the explosive Instagram exchange between Kendall and her younger sister Kylie Jenner that was featured on a recent episode of KUWTK.

