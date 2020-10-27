Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With a Private Island Party & Find Out Where Kanye West Was!

Kim Kardashian is ringing in her 40th birthday with friends and family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star updated fans about how she celebrated in a series of posts on her social media on Tuesday (October 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” she wrote.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Along with her family, attendees included Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Chris Appleton, Corey Gamble, La La Anthony and Tracy Romulus, among others.

As for her husband, Kanye West, Page Six reports that despite the fact he does not appear in photos, he was also in attendance.

Kanye “couldn’t be there for her actual birthday because of work but made sure to send a sentimental surprise to her that day. He ended up joining the group during the last two days of the trip,” the outlet reported.

It was recently revealed that Kim Kardashian would not let this film director shoot her from the waist down.