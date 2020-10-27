Lady Gaga Goes Viral for Dropping Off Her Ballot - Watch the Video!
Lady Gaga can make anything a fashionable production – even the simple act of dropping off her ballot for the 2020 presidential election.
The 34-year-old “Stupid Love” singer cast her vote on Monday (October 26) in a video that she posted on her Instagram, which quickly went viral on social media.
The clip featured her new song “Babylon” from Chromatica, and she can be seen leaving a car to strut in pink metallic platform boots to the drop box and deliver her ballot in the slot.
“Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness,” she playfully captioned the short clip.
