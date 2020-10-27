Lily James Is Asked About Chris Evans & Her Response Included a 'Suggestive Smile'

Lily James and Chris Evans were briefly linked over the summer when they were photographed enjoying a night out together. They were also seen a few days later on an ice cream date in the park, prompting further speculation that they could be a couple.

Well, weeks later, Lily was photographed getting cozy with actor Dominic West, 51, and all rumors about her and Chris took a backseat.

During a recent interview with The Guardian (done before the photos with Dominic West), Lily was asked about dating Chris. She apparently told the interviewer that she “claims to have spent the summer on her own, at home in London, reading poetry aloud and watching films.” The writer of the piece then pressed her if she was alone the entire time and Lily responded, with a “suggestive smile,” “No comment…I couldn’t confess to breaking laws, you know.”

This is the second time Lily was asked about Chris in an interview.