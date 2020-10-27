Lost's Maggie Grace Welcomes First Child with Brent Bushnell!

Top Stories
Maggie Grace has welcomed her first child with husband Brent Bushnell!

The 37-year-old Lost actress announced the birth of her first child with an Instagram Story photo. Maggie posted a photo of her newborn baby’s hand with the caption “#WhatImVotingFor.”

Maggie did not release any other information include the baby’s sex or when the newborn was born exactly. Maggie announced her pregnancy back in March of 2020.

Amid the pandemic and lockdowns related to the spread of COVID-19, Maggie called out one of her fellow Lost co-stars for not following proper social and physical distancing protocols.

Congratulations again to Maggie and her husband on their new addition!

Check out the photo that Maggie Grace posted to announce the birth of her first child…
maggie grace gives birth 01

Photos: Instagram Story, Getty
