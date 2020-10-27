Luke Evans Seemingly Splits from Rafael Olarra After Over a Year of Dating

Luke Evans and his boyfriend of over a year, Rafael Olarra, have seemingly split.

Both Luke and Rafael have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Luke has erased nearly every photo of Rafael from his page.

The couple started dating in the summer of 2019 and they made their relationship Instagram official in February 2020. They then spent the first few months of quarantine together in Florida until they traveled to England and Spain over the summer. For the past few months, they’ve been in Australia, where Luke is working on the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Last month, the guys shared photos from a romantic horseback riding adventure they went on together in Australia.

It appears in the last couple weeks, Rafael has traveled back to the United States to get back to work. He is the art director of Faena, a luxury hotel group with locations in Miami Beach and Buenos Aires.

Luke and Rafael only walked the red carpet together once, which was back in November 2019 at the European premiere of Frozen 2. You can see those photos in the gallery, along with some other candid pics of them.

Luke‘s rep had no comment on the breakup news.