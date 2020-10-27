Top Stories
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Tue, 27 October 2020 at 3:13 am

Luke Evans Shares Hot New Shirtless Selfie While at the Beach in Australia

Luke Evans Shares Hot New Shirtless Selfie While at the Beach in Australia

Luke Evans is putting his hot body on display in a new shirtless selfie that he shared on Instagram.

The 41-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor took to social media on Tuesday (October 27) to share a sun-kissed selfie while laying on the beach in Australia.

“When the rain stops, you’ll find me here…” Luke captioned the photo, which was snapped in Byron Bay.

Luke has been in Australia for the last few months while filming the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Deadline reports that the “series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.”

Click through the gallery for more of Luke Evans’ shirtless selfies from the past few months…
Just Jared on Facebook
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 01
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 02
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 03
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 04
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 05
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 06
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 07
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 08
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 09
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 10
luke evans hot shirtless selfie 11

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Luke Evans, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr