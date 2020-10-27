Marc Anthony Is Reportedly Dating 'Basketball Wives' Star Evelyn Lozada

Top Stories
Marc Anthony is reportedly dating Evelyn Lozada, one of the stars of Basketball Wives.

The 52-year-old singer and the 44-year-old reality star have been spending time together at his mega-mansion in Miami, according to The Blast.

The outlet is reporting that Marc and Evelyn have “been talking for a couple of months” and she recently flew out to be with him, along with her 27-year-old daughter Shaniece and six-year-old son Carl.

Dating rumors surfaced recently after fans matched up photos from Marc and Evelyn‘s Instagram accounts and realized that they are staying in the same home.

Evelyn is one of only two cast members who has starred on every season of Basketball Wives. She used to be in a relationship with NBA star Antoine Walker and she was also married to NFL player Chad Johnson.

