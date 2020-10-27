Newly Single Kate Beckinsale Steps Out for Walk with Her Dog

Kate Beckinsale wears a disposable face mask while stepping out for a walk with her cute Pomeranian pup on Monday (October 26) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 47-year-old actress was spotted out and about for the first time since it was reported that she and her boyfriend of nine months, singer Goody Grace, broke up.

Kate and Goody were first linked back in January and they spent most of the quarantine together. Now, a source is opening up about why they decided to split.

Over the weekend, Kate clapped back at a troll who commented on her Instagram page and said that she needs a man in her life.

Click through the gallery to check out more photos of Kate Beckinsale with her super cute dog…