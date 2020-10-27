NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Has Been Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Keith Raniere, the convicted leader of the sex cult NXIVM, is going to prison.

The 60-year-old convicted felon has been sentenced to 120 years in prison, Variety reported Tuesday (October 27).

He was convicted back in June of 2019 on the charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy and racketeering, and was awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors sought life in prison, while his lawyer was asking for 15 years.

15 victims made statements at the Brooklyn courthouse on Tuesday (October 27), including India Oxenberg, the daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, who says she was lured into the organization when she was just 19 years old. She recently recounted being physically branded upon intiation.

He was accused of creating a secret female-only society within NXIVM called DOS. In the society, women were reportedly kept as slaves who were assigned to have sex with him and were branded with his initials.

Allison Mack, reported top lieutenant, has been accused of targeting sororities and coercing recruits in another NXIVM lawsuit.