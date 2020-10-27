Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Baby Bump in Midriff Baring Shirt in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 29-year-old pregnant model bared her belly in a long silk shirt that was strategically buttoned, while out in New York City on Tuesday afternoon (October 27).

Emily and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this week during an interview with Vogue magazine.

In the interview, Emily revealed why she had no interest in learning the gender of her baby.

“There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” she says.

