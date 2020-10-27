Top Stories
Here's What Lily James Said When Asked About Chris Evans

Here's What Lily James Said When Asked About Chris Evans

Tue, 27 October 2020 at 2:54 pm

Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Reuniting for Apple TV+ Comedy 'Platonic'

Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Reuniting for Apple TV+ Comedy 'Platonic'

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are reuniting for another project!

The frequent co-stars have appeared in the 2014 film Neighbors and its 2016 sequel, Sorority Rising.

Now, the pair are re-teaming with their Neighbors director Nick Stoller for the Apple TV+ comedy, Platonic, Variety reports.

Here’s a synopsis: A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices. The show will contain 10 episodes.

As we said, Rose and Seth have worked together twice before and we can’t help but look back at this amazing moment between them from back in 2016!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr