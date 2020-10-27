Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Reuniting for Apple TV+ Comedy 'Platonic'

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are reuniting for another project!

The frequent co-stars have appeared in the 2014 film Neighbors and its 2016 sequel, Sorority Rising.

Now, the pair are re-teaming with their Neighbors director Nick Stoller for the Apple TV+ comedy, Platonic, Variety reports.

Here’s a synopsis: A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices. The show will contain 10 episodes.

As we said, Rose and Seth have worked together twice before and we can’t help but look back at this amazing moment between them from back in 2016!