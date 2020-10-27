Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra & Celine Dion to Star in 'Text For You'!

Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra, and Celine Dion have signed on to star in a new movie together! The romantic drama is currently tentatively titled Text For You.

According to Deadline, the film is “about a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind. In this English language remake, the music and influence of Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.”

Celine is obviously a major recording artist and she has not often taken on acting roles so this will be a real treat to see her on the big screen!

