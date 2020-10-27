Top Stories
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Tue, 27 October 2020 at 11:34 am

'Saved By the Bell' Reboot Trailer Reunites Your Favorite Characters - Watch Now!

The debut trailer for the Saved by the Bell revival is finally here!

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. The trailer also gives us our first glimpse at Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Governor Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen as California’s First Lady, Kelly Kapowski-Morris.

John Michael Higgins stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

The show debuts on Peacock on November 25. Check out the trailer…
