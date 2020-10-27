Selena Gomez Reveals 2020 Election Is Her First Time Voting, Explains Why She Didn't Vote in the Past

Selena Gomez revealed that the 2020 election was her first time voting in a presidential election.

“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this,” the 28-year-old actress and singer said on Voting Power Hour. “But… I’m kind of… This was my first time.”

She explained that she never thought he vote really counted before, saying, “I’m going to say that, because I’ve never felt — and this is so true, and I’m now admitting it to people — like my vote counts. Every vote counts. Some people get in their head, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well what does it matter?’”

“My main focus has been this right now,” Selena continued. “You can tell on my social media and everything, obviously, I’m super invested in this right now. It’s been good. I feel hopeful.”

