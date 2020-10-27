Sharon Osbourne Says Someone 'Maxed Out' Her & Ozzy's Credit Cards

Top Stories
Tue, 27 October 2020 at 10:25 pm

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that someone fraudulently “maxed out” her and husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s credit cards.

On Tuesday’s (October 27) episode of The Talk, the 68-year-old talk show host shared of story of being a victim of theft.

“It’s my Kelly’s birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift,” Sharon explained. “I give my credit card and they come back and say, ‘Do you have another credit card? It didn’t go through.’ I say, ‘Just try it again’… still didn’t go through…. I hand them Ozzy’s.”

“Then, they come back and go, ‘Do you have another one? It didn’t go through.’ Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy’s card and my card,” Sharon continued. “I called through to the credit card company and they go, ‘No, no, no, you’re maxed out, so is Ozzy.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t go to that store, or to that store.’”

Co-host Eve then asked, “So wait, it was fraud?” and Sharon answered, “Yeah.”

Sharon went on to say that the credit card company is currently working out the fraudulent charges.

