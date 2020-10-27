Stanley Tucci Reveals He Was Cast Last in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Stanley Tucci has some The Devil Wears Prada trivia!

The 59-year-old actor made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (October 27).

“I loved it. You know what it’s like, every time you make a movie it’s like the first day of school kind of so you know you are always a bit nervous and I think particularly with Annie [Anne Hathaway] it was just so nice, it was so easy,” he said of the experience of making the movie.

“I’ll be honest about The Devil Wears Prada, they were already shooting and then they cast me. I was the last person to be cast in the film. But also with Julie & Julia, I was doing The Lovely Bones and just prior to doing that Meryl [Streep] had asked me, ‘Would you be interested, would you do this role?’ Of course I always loved Julia Child, I love food, I’m food obsessed. When she asked me, I said, ‘Yeah.’ What do you say, no? ‘No, I’m not going to work with you and Nora.’ So, yeah of course I did it and it just was one of the happiest experiences ever.”

