Top Stories
Here's What Lily James Said When Asked About Chris Evans

Here's What Lily James Said When Asked About Chris Evans

Tue, 27 October 2020 at 7:56 pm

Stanley Tucci Reveals He Was Cast Last in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Stanley Tucci Reveals He Was Cast Last in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Stanley Tucci has some The Devil Wears Prada trivia!

The 59-year-old actor made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (October 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stanley Tucci

“I loved it. You know what it’s like, every time you make a movie it’s like the first day of school kind of so you know you are always a bit nervous and I think particularly with Annie [Anne Hathaway] it was just so nice, it was so easy,” he said of the experience of making the movie.

“I’ll be honest about The Devil Wears Prada, they were already shooting and then they cast me. I was the last person to be cast in the film. But also with Julie & Julia, I was doing The Lovely Bones and just prior to doing that Meryl [Streep] had asked me, ‘Would you be interested, would you do this role?’ Of course I always loved Julia Child, I love food, I’m food obsessed. When she asked me, I said, ‘Yeah.’ What do you say, no? ‘No, I’m not going to work with you and Nora.’ So, yeah of course I did it and it just was one of the happiest experiences ever.”

Stanley Tucci is lovers with this actor in an upcoming LGBT-oriented film.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drew Barrymore, Movies, Stanley Tucci, The Devil Wears Prada

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr