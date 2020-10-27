'The Bachelorette' Previews Tayshia Adams Stepping In For Clare Crawley, Fans React

Top Stories
It looks like Tayshia Adams is about to make her The Bachelorette debut!

At the end of the latest episode that aired on October 27, a brand new preview showed Tayshia, 29, stepping out of the pool at the La Quinta Resort after Clare Crawley leaves the show.

The sneak peek is the first time ABC has acknowledged Tayshia taking over.

Fans took to social media immediately after seeing it and rejoiced for Tayshia.

“I knew it was coming and still SCREAMED. that’s MY bachelorette #TheBachelorette #bachelorette,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “THE TAYSHIA PROMO…I HAVE CHILLS, LIKE LITERAL CHILLS.”

Tayshia was rumored to be taking over Clare‘s role earlier this summer, as Clare had fallen in love fast with one of her suitors, Dale Moss.

The Bachelorette will return next week on Thursday, November 5.

Click inside for all the fan reactions to Tayshia Adams officially joining The Bachelorette
