'The Bachelorette' Previews Tayshia Adams Stepping In For Clare Crawley, Fans React
It looks like Tayshia Adams is about to make her The Bachelorette debut!
At the end of the latest episode that aired on October 27, a brand new preview showed Tayshia, 29, stepping out of the pool at the La Quinta Resort after Clare Crawley leaves the show.
The sneak peek is the first time ABC has acknowledged Tayshia taking over.
Fans took to social media immediately after seeing it and rejoiced for Tayshia.
“I knew it was coming and still SCREAMED. that’s MY bachelorette #TheBachelorette #bachelorette,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “THE TAYSHIA PROMO…I HAVE CHILLS, LIKE LITERAL CHILLS.”
Tayshia was rumored to be taking over Clare‘s role earlier this summer, as Clare had fallen in love fast with one of her suitors, Dale Moss.
The Bachelorette will return next week on Thursday, November 5.
Click inside for all the fan reactions to Tayshia Adams officially joining The Bachelorette…
IT’S HAPPENIN FOLKS #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1RTth0wI4l
— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 28, 2020
IS THAT TAYSHIA COMING OUT OF THAT POOL AYYYY #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/yy5VpzJqgv
— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 28, 2020
All of America watching Tayshia literally walk out of a pool:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CCRQdQ846I
— the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) October 28, 2020
Bachelor nation when Tayshia came out of the pool #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Oh7s0KwilW
— finasco (@maritweetss) October 28, 2020
bachelor nation as soon as we saw tayshia in next week’s preview #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OPpdakj99Z
— alex ☁️ (@alexonthedaily) October 28, 2020
Yoooo @TayshiaAdams that was iconic!!!! We’re ready for you #TheBachelorette #tayshia
— Mariah Hoffman (@MariahMicheleee) October 28, 2020
Woo Hoo finally Clare leaves with fake Dale. Bring on Tayshia. #tayshia #clarecrawley #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/I41vV936Lp
— Styling Mommy (@bsully1984) October 28, 2020
#TheBachelorette #Tayshia !!! Please save 2020!! Please save us!!! pic.twitter.com/TSDPwIUlqm
— FP (@fpereznyc) October 28, 2020
Yessss bring on #tayshia for all the glory of god pls bring on Taysia #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BacheloretteNation @chrisbharrison
— hungrrypanda (@hungrrypanda) October 28, 2020
TAYSHIA!! IM SCREAMING!!!!!! 2020 IS SAVED #Tayshia #queen #TheBachelorette
— Lexi (@AYYlexa) October 28, 2020
Let the record show that seconds after I tweeted this Tayshia emerged from a pool on my TV screen. #tayshia
— Aaron Oesch (@aoesch12) October 28, 2020
*last 9 seconds reaction* NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. THANK YOU TAYSHIA!!!! @chrisbharrison #bachelorette #BachelorNation #TheBachelorette #tayshia pic.twitter.com/XR0iByQl6c
— Shannon Costello (@shan__costello) October 28, 2020