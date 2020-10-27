The Wanted's Tom Parker Welcomes Second Child Amid Brain Cancer Battle

The Wanted‘s Tom Parker and wife Kelsey Hardwick have welcomed their second child.

The 32-year-old “Glad You Came” singer recently shared the sad news that he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

The Wanted bandmate Max George confirmed the news of the baby’s arrival in an interview on Lorraine on Tuesday (October 27), after he was asked about how his bandmate is doing.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he’s doing good; he’s doing great. Kelsey gave birth to the second child last week. So, yeah, he’s a fighter. So, Tom will be all right. If he’s watching by the way…love you all,” he said during the interview.

The couple also has a daughter, Aurelia, born in June of 2019.

Congratulations to the family, and we are wishing all the best to Tom.

