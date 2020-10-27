Who Won World Series 2020? L.A. Dodgers & Tampa Bay Rays Face Off in Game 6

Top Stories
Tue, 27 October 2020 at 11:53 pm

We have new World Series champs!

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays faced off in game six of the series on Tuesday night (October 27) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the end, the Dodgers defeated the Rays 3 to 1, winning the series 4 to 2.

This is now the seventh World Series win for the Dodgers. The last time they won was back in 1988.

The MLB season was shortened this year because of the ongoing pandemic. Usually the baseball season begins in early April, but it didn’t kick off this year until mid July.

This is now the second big win for L.A. this year in the sports world. The L.A. Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals earlier this month.

Congrats to the L.A. Dodgers on their big win!
