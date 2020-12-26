Adam Levine Kisses Wife Behati Prinsloo in Cute Christmas Post!

Adam Levine is giving fans a sweet glimpse into his Christmas!

The 41-year-old Maroon 5 front man took to Instagram on Friday (December 25) to share a sweet photo kissing his wife Behati Prinsloo.

“Merry Xmas Baby,” Adam captioned the pic, where he is wearing an all black outfit while the 32-year-old model sported a Santa hat paired with a red sweater and black, leather pants.

Behati also shared the same photo on her Instagram, along with the caption, “What a year! Merry Christmas 🎄”

