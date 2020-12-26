Amy Schumer Rocks Black Bathing Suit at the Beach with Husband Chris Fisher!

Amy Schumer and her family are enjoying their Christmas holiday in the sun!

The 39-year-old comedian and actress hit the beach with husband Chris Fischer and their son Gene, 19 months, (not pictured) on Saturday afternoon (December 26) in St. Barths.

While they were there, Amy rocked a black bathing suit as she and the 40-year-old chef went for a dip in the ocean.

Just recently, Amy apologized for making a joke about this fellow celeb that a lot of people didn’t find funny.

Before jetting off to St. Barths, Amy took to Instagram to share a cute video of Chris and Gene sledding down a snowy hill!

“Sheet tray all day,” Amy captioned the video of her boys using a cafeteria tray as a sled.

