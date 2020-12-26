Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Christmas with Fiance Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande celebrated Christmas with her fiance Dalton Gomez this year!

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share photos of her family gathering, which also included her brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend Hale Leon, mom Joan Grande, and friend Doug Middlebrook.

Ariana simply captioned the post by saying “merry :).”

On Christmas Eve, Ari sent a longer note to her fans on Twitter. She wrote, “sending so much love. i hope u all have the warmest, cosiest, healthiest holiday possible this year. whether you’re with your loved ones in person or virtually, i hope u are able to be present & feel so much love ! 🤍🤍🤍 thinking of u all, please stay safe 🤍🤍 & love u.”

Frankie wrote on his page, “I know how blessed we were to be together this Christmas and I do not take it for granted. I love you both so much! 🥰🙏.”

