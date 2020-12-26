Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hot Bikini Pic From Last Christmas!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting a little sentimental.

On Christmas Day (Friday, December 25), the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share a photo from Christmas last year, where she rocked a bikini while on vacation in Bermuda.

“Last year in Bermuda I was caught shamelessly kissing Santa Claus in my bikini 😂” Catherine wrote along with a pic of she and Santa.

“Totally bummed that this year he didn’t show up. I was ready, masked and waiting. Oh well, maybe next year,” Catherine added.

