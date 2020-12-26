Chris Evans Played the Piano For His Fans on Christmas (Video)

Chris Evans is putting his musical skills on display in this video that he shared with fans on Christmas Day!

The 39-year-old Captain America actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of himself playing the piano while sitting next to the Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas,” Chris wrote over the first half of the clip. On the second half of the clip he added, “Wishing you a happy and healthy new year.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Chris play the piano. He also shared a video of himself playing the keys during Thanksgiving week!

Chris and his brother Scott Evans keep posting videos of themselves scaring each other and the tradition continued on Christmas. See one of the clips they shared last week.

