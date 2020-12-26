Chrishell Stause Introduced New Boyfriend Keo Motsepe to Her Family on Christmas

Chrishell Stause has taken the next step in her relationship with new boyfriend Keo Motsepe and she has introduced him to her family!

The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star, who competed on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars, brought Keo home for Christmas this year.

“Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🥰🎄 Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕,” Chrishell wrote on Instagram.

She later edited the photo to add this message: “To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from- This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides. 💕.”

Just last week, Chrishell and Keo were in Cabo San Lucas with another famous couple.

