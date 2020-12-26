Chrissy Metz Cozies Up to Boyfriend Bradley Collins in Christmas Selfie!

Chrissy Metz is sharing a pic from her Christmas!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actress took to her Instagram on Friday (December 25) to share a cute and rare selfie with boyfriend Bradley Collins.

“Merriest Christmas! ❤️✨🎄 @bradley_collins,” Chrissy wrote as she and Bradley posed in front of a Christmas tree together.

Chrissy and Bradley have been quietly dating for several months now. She made her relationship with Bradley Instagram official back in October.

Since then, Chrissy hasn’t shared too many photos with Bradley on social media.

Last January, Chrissy signed her first ever record deal with Universal Music Group in Nashville! Over the last several months, she’s released a few singles, including “Actress” back in June.