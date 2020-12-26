Derek Hough Wears Just His Baby Yoda Underwear in New Christmas Day Photo!

Derek Hough is showing off his fit body in a new photo from his Christmas celebrations!

The 35-year-old dancer and Dancing With the Stars judge is wearing nothing but a pair of Baby Yoda underwear in the photo shared to Instagram Stories.

In the pic, Derek is also drinking out of a Baby Yoda mug and holding a Baby Yoda doll.

You can get the underwear right now at MeUndies, which has an entire collection of “The Child” products inspired by the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The Men’s boxer briefs sell for as low as $16 and there are products available for both men and women.

Joining Derek for Christmas was his girlfriend Hayley Erbert and he put some clothes on while snapping a photo with her, which you can see in the gallery.

Click inside to see the full photo of Derek Hough in his underwear…

