Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Christmas Post!

Jessica Szohr is pregnant with her first child right now and she gave fans a glimpse inside her pregnant on Christmas Day!

The 35-year-old actress, best known for her role as Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl, took to her Instagram account on Friday (December 25) to share a collage of photos from Christmas.

Jessica can be seen cradling her baby bump while wearing matching pajamas.

“Sending all of you lots of love and joy this Christmas. xoxo #MerryChristmas ❤️ #HaPpYHoLidAyS 🤍,” she captioned the post on her social media page.

This will be the first child for Jessica and her boyfriend Brad Richardson. They announced the happy news back in September and she said she was “full of joy” at the time.

