"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sat, 26 December 2020 at 6:26 pm

Jared Leto Flashes a Little Bit of Skin on His 49th Birthday!

Jared Leto is showing off a little bit of skin in his new Instagram post!

The Oscar-winning actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today (December 26) and he took to social media to share some new selfies while thanking fans for well wishes.

“#hohoho Thx for all the bday wishes ❌⭕️,” Jared captioned the post.

In the pics, Jared is wearing a Santa hat and a denim shirt that is unbuttoned to reveal his chest. He also shared a couple more images on his Instagram Stories.

The trailer for Jared‘s upcoming movie The Little Things was released earlier this week. He stars in the movie alongside two other Oscar winners and the film will be available to watch at home on the same day it hits theaters!

Click inside to see all of the selfies that Jared Leto posted…

See all of the selfies below.
