Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100lb Weight Loss in Christmas Pajamas!

Jessica Simpson is looking incredible!

The 40-year-old singer, fashion designer, and author took to Instagram on Saturday (December 26) to share a whole bunch of photos while celebrating Christmas with her family.

Jessica shared photos making cookies with daughter Maxwell, 8, and son Ace, 7, while also sharing photos of her youngest daughter Birdie, 21 months, in her different Christmas outfits.

In a pic taken by hubby Eric Johnson, Jessica showed off her fit physique while rocking red and white Christmas pajamas.

“So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up… 🤪” Jessica captioned the pic.

If you missed it, back in September 2019, Jessica revealed that she lost 100lbs six months after welcoming baby Birdie in March.

Check out pics from Jessica Simpson and her family celebrating Christmas in the gallery…