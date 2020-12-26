Top Stories
&quot;This Is Us&quot; Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sat, 26 December 2020 at 10:34 pm

Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100lb Weight Loss in Christmas Pajamas!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100lb Weight Loss in Christmas Pajamas!

Jessica Simpson is looking incredible!

The 40-year-old singer, fashion designer, and author took to Instagram on Saturday (December 26) to share a whole bunch of photos while celebrating Christmas with her family.

Jessica shared photos making cookies with daughter Maxwell, 8, and son Ace, 7, while also sharing photos of her youngest daughter Birdie, 21 months, in her different Christmas outfits.

In a pic taken by hubby Eric Johnson, Jessica showed off her fit physique while rocking red and white Christmas pajamas.

“So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up… 🤪” Jessica captioned the pic.

If you missed it, back in September 2019, Jessica revealed that she lost 100lbs six months after welcoming baby Birdie in March.

Make sure you get the scoop on Jessica‘s huge, new deal with Amazon.

Check out pics from Jessica Simpson and her family celebrating Christmas in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica simpson 100lb weight loss christmas pajamas 01
jessica simpson 100lb weight loss christmas pajamas 02
jessica simpson 100lb weight loss christmas pajamas 03
jessica simpson 100lb weight loss christmas pajamas 04
jessica simpson 100lb weight loss christmas pajamas 05
jessica simpson 100lb weight loss christmas pajamas 06

Photos: Instagram: @jessicasimpson
Posted to: 2020 christmas, Ace Johnson, Birdie Johnson, Celebrity Babies, Christmas, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Khloe Kardashian's new bling has a lot of people talking - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her breakout movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped into this pic? - TooFab
  • Lilly Singh is dishing on season two of her talk show - Just Jared Jr