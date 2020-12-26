John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of His Kids Celebrating First Christmas Without Kelly Preston

Top Stories
John Travolta is sharing a new video of his kids in honor of Christmas.

The 60-year-old Grease actor took to Instagram on Friday (December 25) to share a video of his kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 10, wishing his followers a Merry Christmas.

“Say merry Christmas, Ella!” John said from behind the camera, as Ella posed in front of their Christmas tree in her pajamas. John then turned the camera to Benjamin, who was in the middle of eating a Christmas treat.

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!🎄,” John captioned the below video.

This marks the first Christmas for the Travolta family after the death of Kelly Preston. The 57-year-old actress died in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

John and Kelly‘s son Jett died at 16-years-old back in 2009.

If you missed it, John Travolta posed as Santa Claus in a new holiday commercial!
