Michelle Branch Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Michelle Branch is opening up.

The 37-year-old “Breathe” singer took to her Instagram on Saturday (December 26) to reveal that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet,’” Michelle started. “December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf–ker!)”

Michelle then went on to thank her husband Patrick Carney along with her friends and family for helping her get through the experience.

“But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress,” Michelle continued. “We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx”

Michelle and Patrick have been married since 2019 and are parents to 2-year-old son Rhys. Michelle is also mom to daughter Owen, 15.