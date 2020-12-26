Top Stories
&quot;This Is Us&quot; Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sat, 26 December 2020 at 11:56 pm

Miley Cyrus Reveals Which Singer She's Crushing On!

Miley Cyrus Reveals Which Singer She's Crushing On!

Miley Cyrus has a very famous crush!

On Christmas Day, The 27-year-old singer appeared on Heart FM where she played a game of “Would You Rather” and was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles.

“Harry,” Miley answered via ET Canada. “Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good.”

Miley then added that she’s really “into” the 26-year-old singer’s fishnet look, referring to his Beauty Papers magazine cover from earlier this year.

“And we have very similar taste,” Miley continued. “Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

The radio host then suggested that he might be able to play matchmaker for Miley.

“If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen,” he said.

Miley then jokingly responded, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

If you missed it, one of Miley Cyrus‘ famous exes recently opened up about their relationship.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Khloe Kardashian's new bling has a lot of people talking - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her breakout movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped into this pic? - TooFab
  • Lilly Singh is dishing on season two of her talk show - Just Jared Jr