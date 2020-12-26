Miley Cyrus Reveals Which Singer She's Crushing On!

Miley Cyrus has a very famous crush!

On Christmas Day, The 27-year-old singer appeared on Heart FM where she played a game of “Would You Rather” and was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles.

“Harry,” Miley answered via ET Canada. “Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good.”

Miley then added that she’s really “into” the 26-year-old singer’s fishnet look, referring to his Beauty Papers magazine cover from earlier this year.

“And we have very similar taste,” Miley continued. “Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

The radio host then suggested that he might be able to play matchmaker for Miley.

“If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen,” he said.

Miley then jokingly responded, “Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

