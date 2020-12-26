Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Hold Hands On a Post-Christmas Hike

Shia LaBeouf holds hands with new girlfriend Margaret Qualley while going for a post-Christmas hike on Saturday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles.

After hiking through the Hollywood Hills, the 34-year-old actor and the 26-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress were seen picking up some food and eating it on an outdoor bench.

Shia sent a message with his mask, which said, “Love me like you hate me.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Shia will be seeking “the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs” amid recent abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend FKA twigs.

Shia and Margaret recently starred in a music video in which they both bared it all. You can watch the NSFW short film by clicking here.

