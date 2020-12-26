Top Stories
'Wonder Woman 1984' On Track for Biggest Box Office Weekend of the Pandemic

Despite being available for streaming at home, Wonder Woman 1984 is on track to have the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic.

The movie is on track to gross about $10-$15 million for its opening weekend in theaters, with Deadline noting that it will grab a number in the “low teens.”

The best 3-day opening weekend of the pandemic is Tenet‘s $9.3 million. While it was widely reported that the film had opened to $20.2 million back in September, that number was actually for its full first week in theaters.

Wonder Woman 1984 is showing in around 2,150 theaters around the country and social distancing guidelines are restricting the amount of people who can sit inside each theater.

Did you know that there is a very special cameo in the movie? We have all of the details!
