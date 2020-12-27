10 Exercise Items & Equipment for Your Home Gym

Social distancing led many people to start working out at home amid the pandemic. And just because you can’t be in the gym doesn’t mean you can’t get in a great workout!

There are plenty of exercise items available from retailers like Amazon.

We’ve gathered up some ideas for at-home gym essentials – from dumbbells to pull-up bars to resistance bands.

Although everyone has their own personal needs and goals when it comes to fitness, we think plenty of these picks could be the perfect way to jump-start your workout at home.

Check out our picks to get your home gym started…

WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope

Price: $18.18

Jump ropes are an excellent cardio workout, and they also help to build strength in your legs and shoulders.

AmazonBasics Double Grip Type Medicine Ball

Price: $23.86

Medicine balls are an especially versatile way to build strength and balance – there are tons of different workouts you can find on YouTube!

3mm Yoga Mat – All in Motion

Price: $15.99

Make sure you’re working out on a smooth, soft surface rather than just your floor with something like this cushioned yoga mat.

FEIERDUN Doorway Pull Up and Chin Up Bar

Price: $49.99

Build strength in your arms and shoulders and tighten your core by doing some push-ups at home!

GYMENIST Kettlebell

Price: $14.74

Kettleballs are great for high intensity workouts, allowing you to strengthen your core and flexibility with strength training and cardio. There are tons of workouts online!

INTEY Pull up Assist Band Exercise Resistance Bands

Price: $29.99

Resistance bands are versatile tools that adjust exercises to suit your needs, making strength training easy to do at home. Plus, they can be used for physical therapy!

BodyBoss 2.0 – Full Portable Home Gym Workout

Price: $179

If you’re looking for a more all-in-one complete home gym experience, this may be the right option for you!

AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller

Price: $18.01

Don’t forget to stretch: foam rollers are key for relieving muscle tension after a workout.

GoFitness Push Down Bar Machine

Price: $55.99 – $79.99

If you’re specifically looking for an upper body workout, these can help get those gains.

AmazonBasics Rubber Encased Hex Hand Dumbbell Weight

Price: $29.99

The classic! Dumbbell weights can be used for all sorts of muscle groups, and there are tons of tutorials online for the right workout for you.

