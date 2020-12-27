Amy Schumer Pokes Some Fun at Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Controversy

Amy Schumer is continuing to poke some fun at Hilaria Baldwin.

It all started a several days ago, when Hilaria, 36, shared a picture of herself in lingerie three months after welcoming baby No. 5.

Amy, 39, then jokingly reposted the photo of Hilaria, pretending it was of herself.

However, shortly after reposting the photo, Amy took down her post after it sparked a debate about body shaming online. She also apologized to Hilaria, who understood that it was all a joke.

If you didn’t know, Hilaria has been the center of a new controversy on social media, after people started questioning her Spanish accent and heritage.

Hilaria has since said that she is over the drama and that she is taking a break from social media to be with her kids.

That doesn’t mean that Amy didn’t want to have a little fun with the drama.

Amy took to her Instagram, to share a photo of herself in a big, floppy hat and sunglasses, along with the caption, “I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too.” She also added the cucumber emoji to her caption.

