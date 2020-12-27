Behati Prinsloo Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Wedding Dress Designed by Alexander Wang!

Top Stories
Sun, 27 December 2020 at 6:17 pm

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her wedding dress for the first time ever!

The 32-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (December 27) to share a couple photos of her wedding dress designed by Alexander Wang in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday @alexwangny. So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day,” Behati captioned a photo of she and the 37-year-old designer from her wedding to Adam Levine back on July 19, 2014.

She also shared a few photos from her dress fitting in June 2014, showing off her very modern wedding dress, that had a plunging neckline and slits passed her waist along the sides.

“This dress you made me for my wedding, I’m still not over it haha!” Behati added to a photo from the fitting.

If you missed it, Adam recently shared a cute pic celebrating Christmas with Behati!

See the full-length photos of Behati Prinsloo’s wedding dress inside…
Photos: Instagram: @behatiprinsloo
Posted to: Alexander Wang, Behati Prinsloo

