Behati Prinsloo Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Wedding Dress Designed by Alexander Wang!

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her wedding dress for the first time ever!

The 32-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (December 27) to share a couple photos of her wedding dress designed by Alexander Wang in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday @alexwangny. So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day,” Behati captioned a photo of she and the 37-year-old designer from her wedding to Adam Levine back on July 19, 2014.

She also shared a few photos from her dress fitting in June 2014, showing off her very modern wedding dress, that had a plunging neckline and slits passed her waist along the sides.

“This dress you made me for my wedding, I’m still not over it haha!” Behati added to a photo from the fitting.

