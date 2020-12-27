Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher Four Years After Her Passing

Billie Lourd is remembering her mom Carrie Fisher.

The 28-year-old Booksmart and American Horror Story actress took to her Instagram on Sunday (December 27) to pay tribute to her mom on the four-year anniversary of her death.

“⛽️®️🅰️♑️🌛♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost,” Billie wrote along with a throwback photo with Carrie. “Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️”

Carrie back in December 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack while on an airplane.

Billie surprised fans back in September when she announced that she welcomed her first child, son Kingston, with fiance Austen Rydell.