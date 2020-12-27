Brian Austin Green & 'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Spark Romance Rumors While Jetting Off on Vacation Together

It looks like Brian Austin Green has a new lady in his life!

The 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actor sparked dating rumors with Sharna Burgess as they were spotted jetting off on vacation together on Christmas Day (Friday, December 25).

In the photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Brian and the 35-year-old Dancing with the Star pro were spotted dancing to Christmas music as they waited in line at a cafe to pick up some snacks before boarding their flight.

Brian was seen at the airport wearing a pair of camouflage-print pants and a straw hat while Sharna went cozy in black sweats. The two both stayed safe in face masks for their flight out of town.

Brian and Sharna‘s vacation comes a few weeks after she revealed that she had recently started dating someone new.

“I actually am not on the market anymore,” Sharna shared with Us Magazine. “But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Since splitting with wife Megan Fox earlier this year, Brian has been linked to Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.